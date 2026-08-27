/Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India thrash Germany 3-1, record best-ever finish since 1974

The Indian women's hockey team produced a sharp second-half surge at Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Thursday, August 27, defeating two-time world champions Germany 3-1 in the fifth-place classification match at the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup.
Powered by a brilliant brace from forward Navneet Kaur, the victory sealed India's best-ever finish at the World Cup in 52 years, matching the historic benchmark set back at the inaugural 1974 edition where they finished fourth.
Under the guidance of chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, the Indian team displayed grit, tactical discipline, and immense resilience throughout the tournament held across venues in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Coming off a heartbreakingly narrow miss from the semi-final berths, the team channeled its focus into making history on the global stage.
52 years on, the Indian Women’s Team has delivered a World Cup campaign to remember, securing 5th place at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, their best finish since 1974.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 27, 2026
A new chapter in Indian women’s hockey. A moment… pic.twitter.com/ExOrG3VRbr
The match at the Wagener Stadium began as a tactical chess match, with both defensive units holding strong.
Germany applied early pressure through midfield transitions and penalty corner opportunities, but India's rock-solid defense - anchored by veteran goalkeeper Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and captain Salima Tete - withstood the wave of attacks to keep the first half scoreless.
The game opened up dramatically after the interval. India broke the deadlock with fluid, counter-attacking brilliance, utilizing precise circle entries that caught the German defense off guard.
Navneet Kaur emerged as the star of the match, netting a crucial brace with clinical finishes that left the German goalkeeper stranded. The blue-and-gold frontline maintained intense pressure, converting key opportunities and neutralizing a late German fightback to secure the 3-1 scoreline at the final hooter.
India’s fifth-place finish is a testament to the immense strides taken by the team over recent years. Across the 2026 World Cup cycle, the squad proved they could trade blows with the world’s heavyweights.
Barring a narrow defeat to reigning champions the Netherlands, India remained unbeaten through a grueling pool and placement phase. They secured hard-fought draws against global powerhouses like Olympic silver-medallists China, England, and Australia, alongside a resounding 6-1 rout of South Africa.
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