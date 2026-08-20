The Indian women's hockey team advanced to the second round of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against England in their final Pool D match on Thursday, August 20, at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
Needing only a draw to progress, Salima Tete-led India finished second in the pool with five points from three matches (one win and two draws), behind China (seven points). England, who required a win to stay alive, finished third and were eliminated.
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India began the opening quarter on the front foot, pressing high and disturbing England's buildup. The aggressive approach quickly earned them three early penalty corners and clear field-goal opportunities for Ishika and Deepika.
India briefly appeared to have taken the lead when Navneet Kaur slotted the ball home from a recycle, but the goal was disallowed after an infringement in the circle. At the opposite end, England goalkeeper Maddie Pritchard kept her side in contention by shutting down close-range attempts.
As the match progressed into the second half, England took control of possession and mounted relentless pressure on the Indian circle. England earned a staggering 11 penalty corners across the match, but India's defensive battery refused to break:
First-Rush Execution: Salima Tete repeatedly neutralized drag-flicks at the top of the D with sharp closing speed.
Goal-Line Clearance: The backline held firm, highlighted by a crucial defensive block off the line by Sakshi Rana.
Late Heroics: Goalkeeper Bichu Devi pulled off multiple clutch stops in the final quarter, capped by a full-stretch dive in the 60th minute to parry away Tess Howard's thunderous strike.
With this gritty point, India moves into Phase 2 of the World Cup, where the top two teams from the crossover pools will battle for direct semifinal qualification. England’s campaign ends in early disappointment, while India carries massive defensive momentum into the next stage.
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