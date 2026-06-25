Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh opt to bat first; Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh return for India

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh opt to bat first; Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh return for India

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their crucial Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Old Trafford. India made two changes to their playing XI, bringing back Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur as they look to strengthen their semi-final hopes.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh opt to bat first; Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh return for India
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Indian passport fee hike 2026: Check revised costs for new applications and renewals after June 30
Indian passport9 min ago
2
Auto news25 min ago
3
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi35 min ago
4
Auto news59 min ago
5
aiims social media guidelines59 min ago