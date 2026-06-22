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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Can India Still Reach Semifinals After South Africa Defeat? Qualification Scenario Explained

India's semifinal hopes at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 suffered a setback after a six-wicket loss to South Africa. The Women in Blue remain in contention but face a crucial run-in with matches against Bangladesh and Australia.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:53 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Can India Still Reach Semifinals After South Africa Defeat? Qualification Scenario Explained
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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