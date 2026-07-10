Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /'Won't allow this defeat to discourage us...': Mohamed Ouahbi backs Morocco's bright future despite FIFA WC 2026 quarter-final exit

'Won't allow this defeat to discourage us...': Mohamed Ouahbi backs Morocco's bright future despite FIFA WC 2026 quarter-final exit

France booked their place in the semi-finals after second-half goals ended Morocco's hopes at Boston Stadium. Kylian Mbappe played a key role as Les Bleus once again proved too strong for the African side, having also knocked them out in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.
 

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 11:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
'Won't allow this defeat to discourage us...': Mohamed Ouahbi backs Morocco's bright future despite FIFA WC 2026 quarter-final exit
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Won't allow this defeat to discourage us...': Mohamed Ouahbi backs Morocco's bright future despite FIFA WC 2026 quarter-final exit
Morocco1 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202620 min ago
3
Indian space station22 min ago
4
JDU47 min ago
5
Shreyas Iyer1 hr ago