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World Athletics Championships 2029: Nairobi to make history as Africa hosts Event For first time

Nairobi will make history in 2029 as Africa hosts the World Athletics Championships for the first time. Munich has also been selected to stage the 2031 edition, with the event returning to Germany.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 06:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
World Athletics Championships 2029: Nairobi to make history as Africa hosts Event For first time
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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