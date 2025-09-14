World Boxing Championships 2025: Minakshi Hooda, Jaismine Lamboria Clinch Gold Medals As India Finish With Best Overseas Performance

Indian women boxers registered their best ever performance outside the country on the World championships stage as Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria bagged the gold medal in the 2025 edition at Liverpool on Sunday.

Minakshi and Lamboria clinched gold, Nupur claimed silver and Pooja Rani took the bronze as India wrapped up their campaign at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool with four medals.

Jaismine opened India’s gold medal account with a thumping 4:1 victory over Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the women’s 57kg weight category and Minakshi (women’s 48kg) completed the tally with an identical 4:1 win over Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan, a three-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medalist.

Despite playing in their first-ever world championships final, both Minakshi and Jaismine showed no jitters against their more illustrious opponents and were in complete control through out the final.

"This feeling can't be expressed, I'm so happy to be a world champion," Jaismine told Olympics.com.

"After my early exit at Paris 2024, I went away and improved my technique physically and mentally. This is the result of consistent work for a year," she added.

Meanwhile, Nupur (women’s 80+kg) also came within striking distance of a gold when she took the fight to Poland’s Agama Kaczmarska, a multiple-time European championships medallist. But the experienced Pole managed to do enough to eke out a 3:2 verdict at the end of the three rounds.

On the other hand, Pooja Rani earned a bronze medal after she went down 1:4 against Emily Asquith of England in the women’s 80kg semi-final. At the inaugural World Championships under the newly formed World Boxing, India’s women boxers registered a landmark performance.



Jaismine, Minakshi Become First Indian Champions Under The Aegis Of World Boxing

After their impressive wins at the World Boxing Championships 2025, Jaismine and Minakshi became the first Indian champions under the aegis of World Boxing - the new governing body for the sport.

Previously, the likes of Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain and others have been crowned world champions in tournaments conducted by the old governing body.

World Boxing Championships 2025 India Medal Winners

Minakshi Hooda - gold medal - women’s 48kg

Jaismine Lamboria - gold medal - women’s 57kg

Nupur Sheoran - silver medal - women’s 80+kg

Pooja Rani - bronze medal - women’s 80kg