Egyptian attacker Mostafa Ziko directed intense anger toward the match officials after Argentina clinched a thrilling 3–2 win in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matchup. The knockout fixture saw Argentina bounce back from a two goal deficit to secure victory in the final moments of the game. The highly charged match featured numerous dramatic turning points. In addition to the five goals, Lionel Messi failed to convert a first half penalty, and Egypt had a potential goal overturned by the Video Assistant Referee.
Furthermore, Egypt was denied a penalty appeal, a decision that triggered massive outrage across social media platforms. Following the final whistle, Mostafa Ziko, the player responsible for the disallowed goal, vocalized his intense frustration regarding the officiating. He went as far as asserting that the competition is fixed and that the trophy is deliberately being handed to the Argentine squad.
The Disallowed Goal and Post Match Outburst
Around the 60th minute, Ziko found the back of the net to briefly put Egypt ahead by two goals. However, the strike was chalked off after a VAR review ruled that Haissem Hassan committed a foul against Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez during the preceding play.
Following the heartbreak, Ziko targeted match referee Francois Letexier with a series of highly critical remarks.
"The referee is unfair, God is sufficient for me and the best disposer of affairs. He's wasting the effort of an entire nation," Ziko stated, in comments reported by renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.
"The cup is being given to Argentina. They win the World Cup," a furious Ziko added. "No fair, no fair, referee, no fair. Injustice, clear and obvious injustice. From the start of the match, he was against us. It is not allowed for us to leave as 2-0 winners against Argentina. The tournament is fixed," he further said.
Mostafa Ziko’s interview after the match against Messi’s Argentina— Someone’s Son (@bigfred6ix9) July 7, 2026
Mostafa Ziko: "Congratulations to Argentina on the World Cup; the tournament was rigged, they didn't need anything else."
"The referee was unfair, unfair, unfair, unfair." https://t.co/qqk2GXGniW pic.twitter.com/3H91CnTpt7
A Historic Resurgence at the Death
Throughout a large portion of Tuesday's showdown, it appeared as though the 39 year old Lionel Messi was heading toward a devastating exit in what could be the final of his six World Cup appearances.
Egypt captured the upper hand early on courtesy of goals in each half from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico. The Pharaohs could have established a commanding 3–0 advantage had a video review not intervened to cancel out their subsequent score.
Argentina appeared completely beaten, with their aspirations of becoming the premier team to retain the World Cup crown since Brazil's consecutive triumphs in 1958 and 1962 seemingly extinguished.
The comeback commenced when defender Cristian Romero executed a successful header in the 79th minute. Messi, who wept openly once the game concluded, struck his eighth goal of the current tournament and his history extending 21st career World Cup goal in the 83rd minute to tie the game at 2–2. The stunning turnaround was finalized during stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez net the winning goal.
Argentina will now face Switzerland in Quarter-finals.
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