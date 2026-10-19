Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /WPL 2027 auction: Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Molineux set highest base price of Rs 50 lakh

WPL 2027 auction: Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Molineux set highest base price of Rs 50 lakh

Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux headline the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh for the WPL 2027 auction in Kochi on October 28. A total of 146 players will compete for 27 available slots, including seven overseas spots.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 07:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
WPL 2027 auction: Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Molineux set highest base price of Rs 50 lakh
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
WPL 2027 auction: Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Molineux set highest base price of Rs 50 lakh
2
3
4
5