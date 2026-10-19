/WPL 2027 auction: Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Molineux set highest base price of Rs 50 lakh

England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction. The auction is scheduled to take place in Kochi, Kerala, on October 28, with five franchises set to compete for 27 available slots.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, batter Kiran Navgire, and Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen have registered at the next-highest base price of Rs 40 lakh.
A total of 146 players have entered the auction pool, including 119 Indians and 27 overseas players. With 20 slots available for Indian players and seven for overseas cricketers, franchises will look to strengthen their squads ahead of the fifth season of the tournament.
Dunkley and Molineux headline the list of players who have set their base price at Rs 50 lakh. Their registration places them in the highest price category ahead of the auction.
The next bracket, at Rs 40 lakh, features four players: G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen.
Meanwhile, 30 players have registered at a base price of Rs 30 lakh. This group includes Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon and Sneh Rana. Four players have opted for a base price of Rs 20 lakh, while the remaining 106 players are listed at Rs 10 lakh.
The auction will provide the five franchises with an opportunity to fill their remaining vacancies before the 2027 season.
The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players, including 22 capped and 97 uncapped cricketers. The overseas contingent features 27 players, including six from Associate Nations.
Of the 27 available slots, 20 are reserved for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits. The limited number of overseas vacancies means franchises will need to plan carefully when deciding which international players to target.
UP Warriorz enter the auction with the largest remaining purse and the most vacancies to fill. The franchise has Rs 3.75 crore available and eight slots to fill, including five Indian and three overseas positions. The team released nine players ahead of the auction, including Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon and Kiran Navgire. UP Warriorz also traded Tara Norris to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh.
Gujarat Giants have the fewest vacancies, with three slots remaining, including one overseas position. They have retained 15 players and have Rs 1.25 crore left to spend. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have Rs 1.15 crore available to fill five slots, while Delhi Capitals have Rs 1.10 crore for five vacancies. Mumbai Indians have Rs 90 lakh remaining and six slots to fill, all of which are Indian slots, according to the supplied breakdown.
Team Remaining purse Total slots Indian slots Overseas slots
UP Warriorz Rs 3.75 crore 8 5 3
Gujarat Giants Rs 1.25 crore 3 2 1
RCB Rs 1.15 crore 5 3 2
Delhi Capitals Rs 1.10 crore 5 4 1
Mumbai Indians Rs 90 lakh 6 6 0
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru released four players, including Grace Harris, ahead of the auction. Gujarat Giants retained the most players, with 15, while releasing four, including Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
Mumbai Indians retained 11 players and released six, including Lizelle Lee and Sneh Rana. Delhi Capitals retained 13 players and released six, including Lee and Rana, according to the reports.
UP Warriorz made the most releases, parting ways with nine players as they prepared for the auction. Their available purse and eight vacancies give them the largest squad-building task among the five teams.
The WPL 2027 player auction will take place in Kochi, Kerala, on October 28. The auction pool includes 146 players competing for 27 vacancies across the five franchises.
The fifth season of the Women's Premier League is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027, with the teams looking to complete their squads ahead of the tournament.
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