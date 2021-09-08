Wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes elbow surgery; WFI clueless about how she got injured

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has undergone successful elbow surgery, days after deciding to pull out midway during her World Championship trials match in New Delhi.

On August 31, the 27-year-old Haryana grappler had pulled out of the World Championship trials after competing in her opening bout. At that time, she had cited "dizziness" as the reason.

"I don't know what happened to me. It's not an injury. I felt dizzy," Vinesh had said.

However, on Wednesday, she shared her picture on Twitter while on a hospital bed.

"Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise," she wrote.

A Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) official told IANS that Vinesh had intimated the federation through an email.

"We received her email regarding the surgery. But how she got injured wasn't mentioned. And we are not aware of it. She said she is going to Mumbai at Kokilaben Hospital for the surgery, that's it," the official added.

Earlier, Vinesh had apologised to the WFI after the body temporarily suspended her over disciplinary issues at the Tokyo Olympics.

The grappler had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where she was training with coach Woller Akos. Upon arriving, she refused to stay and train with the other Indian team members.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has forgiven Vinesh for her behaviour at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We have now forgiven Vinesh, she did wrong but she accepted her fault and as you know we usually scold our child at home so that they obey us. Vinesh is also our child and we welcome her to give trials," WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had told ANI.

Vinesh's hopes of winning a bronze medal were dashed in the Games as her quarter-final opponent Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus lost in the semi-final