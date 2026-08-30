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  • /Wuhan Open 2026: Chang Bingyu stuns World No.1 Zhao Xintong 10-7 to win maiden Snooker ranking title

Wuhan Open 2026: Chang Bingyu stuns World No.1 Zhao Xintong 10-7 to win maiden Snooker ranking title

China’s Chang Bingyu clinched his maiden snooker ranking title, defeating world No.1 Zhao Xintong 10-7 in an all-Chinese Wuhan Open final. The 24-year-old held his nerve in a dramatic deciding frame to seal the biggest title of his career.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Wuhan Open 2026: Chang Bingyu stuns World No.1 Zhao Xintong 10-7 to win maiden Snooker ranking title
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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