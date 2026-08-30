/Wuhan Open 2026: Chang Bingyu stuns World No.1 Zhao Xintong 10-7 to win maiden Snooker ranking title

China's Chang Bingyu won his first ranking event title at the World Snooker Wuhan Open, beating new world No.1 Zhao Xintong 10-7 in an all-Chinese final here.
Chang, 24, held his nerve in a dramatic deciding frame. With the final black remaining and Zhao already ahead on points, Chang used a snooker to force a foul before clearing four colors close to the cushion. He then potted the final black to win the frame by two points and seal the title, reports Xinhua.
After shaking hands with Zhao, Chang covered his face with a towel and struggled to contain his emotions.
"This title means a lot to me," Chang said. "There was a period when I couldn't participate in matches, then I came back and regained my professional status. Last year I reached a final, and now I finally won the title. I have really put in a lot over these years, that's why I'm so emotional."
Chang reached his first ranking final at the Scottish Open in December 2025, where he led Chris Wakelin 2-1 before losing eight consecutive frames.
"After that loss, I reminded myself every day that if I reached another final, I had to seize the opportunity," Chang said.
His path to the Wuhan title included victories over fellow Chinese player Liu Hongyu, Ali Carter, former world No. 1 Judd Trump and his idol, seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.
"I never thought I could beat Zhao," Chang said after the final. "I came into the match with the mentality of learning from him. I've watched most of his matches in recent years. His game is both attractive and practical, and I have imitated many aspects of his style."
Zhao, who had won all seven of his previous ranking finals, praised Chang despite the loss. "Although it's a little disappointing, Chang Bingyu deserved to win," Zhao said. "Many young players, including him, have already reached a very high level. I believe they will continue to get better."
The Wuhan Open has now been won by Chinese players for three consecutive editions. This year's semifinals also featured three generations of Chinese players, with Xiao Guodong (born in the 1980s), Zhao (born in the 1990s) and Chang (born in the 2000s) all reaching the last four.
Chang said he still has plenty to improve despite the breakthrough. "The gap between me and the world's top 16 is still big," he said. "There were a lot of ups and downs emotionally in this match. I still need to work on my mentality and make myself more composed."
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