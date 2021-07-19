हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WWE

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Results: John Cena makes surprise return, Big E is new MITB champion

WWE Money in the Bank 2021: John Cena and Roman Reigns

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Results: Roman Reigns defeated Rated R superstar Edge to retain his Universal title, after some assist from Seth Rollins. Reigns' former Shield ally Rollins distracted Edge as he was prepared to hit Reigns with a spear. The champion took advantage of the distraction and won the contest, after which, both Edge and Rollins got involved in a brawl outside the ring.

Meanwhile, Reigns stood in the middle of the ring trying to showcase his authority, his speech was cut short by fan favourite and former WWE champion John Cena, who made a return to the industry after a long gap. 

Money in the Bank 2021: Men's match 

Taking part in his first-ever Money in the Bank contest, Big E, a member of The New Day, won the contest. The eight-man ladder match saw Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and John Morrison in action. 

Big E won the match after hitting Rollins, with the Big Ending off the ladder, after which he comfortably climbed the ladder and unhooked the briefcase, which was hung in the middle of the ring.  

The contest also saw Jinder Mahal interrupting the scene with his allies Veer and Shanky as the trio combined and launched an attack on McIntyre. After which they dragged the former WWE Champion to the back. 

Meanwhile, Niki Cross won the women's Money in the Bank match, which was taken part by Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Tamina. 

Here are the results from other contests: 

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos defeated The Mysterios to become the new champions. 

Raw Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles & Omos retained their title by defeating The Viking Raiders 

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley retained the title against Kofi Kingston

Raw Women’s Championship: Challenger Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new champion. 

