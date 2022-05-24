India's WWE star Veer Mahan was chased out of the ring by Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio on this week's Raw on Monday. Mahan was about to attack Jerry The King Lawler, who was interviewing him on Monday. After a series of insults against the Indian wrestler knocked the microphone out of Lawler's hand before eyeballing him. As Mahan was about to attack him, the father-son duo entered the arena and saved Jerry.

The interview was a great opportunity for fans to see Mahan open up who has stayed relatively quiet since his debut. Lawler started the interview by making fun of Mahan's hair. He also told Mahan that the father-son duo were mocking him backstage.

Veer began to manhandle the pair, before they managed to get into the ring, and get the high ground over The Lion, who found himself outside the ring. Every time Mahaan tried to re-enter the squared circle, he was kicked out by the duo. Eventually, he gave up and stormed off backstage.

Speaking about the incident on RAW Talk Jerry Lawler said," I didn't know what to expect from Veer Mahaan. That was the first time I had been around the guy. Usually, if I'm talking to somebody for the first time, I try to disarm them with a little bit of humor [but] this guy has no sense of humor... None, whatsoever. My jokes... maybe they weren't the greatest jokes in the world, but it really upset me."

"All of a sudden, I'm standing there with this guy that's so imposing, scary looking, sounds like, I don't know, whatnot. And all of a sudden I think he's going to attack me. I don't know what to do. Thank God, The Mysterios came out," he added.