WWE: The Great Khali’s mother Tandi Devi passes away in Ludhiana

Former WWE champion and wrestler The Great Khali’s mother Tandi Devi died due to multiple organ failure at Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday (June 20). She was 75.

“Wrestler Khali’s mother passes away due to multiple organ failure at Ludhiana’s DMC hospital,” said the hospital in a press release.

She was suffering from breathing issues for the past two years. Earlier she was being treated at a private hospital in Jalandhar and was moved to Ludhiana last week. Khali’s mother was put on the ventilator on Thursday. Her last rites will be held on Monday at Khali’s native village Dhiraina in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Dilip Singh Rana popularly known as The Great Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. The former Punjab Police officer was plying his trade with WWE from 2006 to 2014, which saw him debut with an undefeated streak eventually ended by John Cena at ‘One Night Stand 2007’.

He won the World Heavyweight Championship the following year, and showed his skills as a comedian in the ‘Punjabi Playboy’. He also appeared in four Hollywood films and two Bollywood films and inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

(with ANI inputs)