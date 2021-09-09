हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

WWE wishes Akshay Kumar on 54th birthday, shares unseen photo of 'Khiladi' with Kane

As per reports, the picture was taken back in 2009, when Kane visited India. The "Khiladi" of Bollywood then invited The Big Red Machine to his house in Juhu, Mumbai. 

WWE wishes Akshay Kumar on 54th birthday, shares unseen photo of 'Khiladi' with Kane (Twitter/WWEIndia)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar turned 54 on Thursday and wishes kept pouring on social media extending their greetings towards the "Khiladi". Apart from the fans, many other celebrities also led the wishes on social media, which include actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. 

WWE also wished the superstar and shared an old photo of the actor along with 'Hall of Famer' Kane.

The Bollywood actor lost his mother Aruna Bhatia a day before turning 54. The actor also shared the moment with his fans and shared a photo of him and his mother and wrote: "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on." 

