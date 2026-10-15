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'You made 140 crore people proud': PM Narendra Modi hails India's Asian Games 2026 participants

PM Modi heaped praise on the athletes for making the entire nation proud, telling them that true success lies in enhancing the glory of the Tricolour.  
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
'You made 140 crore people proud': PM Narendra Modi hails India's Asian Games 2026 participants
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'You made 140 crore people proud': PM Narendra Modi hails India's Asian Games 2026 participants
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