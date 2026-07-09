/Zee Entertainment secures 95% FIFA World Cup 2026 ad inventory as 22+ brands come onboard ahead of quarter-finals

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has secured commitments for more than 95% of its premium advertising inventory for the FIFA World Cup 2026 across its digital platform Zee5 and linear sports portfolio, as the tournament heads into the quarter-final stage.
The company said more than 22 leading brands across sectors including automotive, technology, beverages, FMCG, healthcare, sportswear and lifestyle, fashion, e-commerce, financial services, travel and hospitality, real estate, paints, oil and energy, and education have partnered with its FIFA World Cup coverage.
According to ZEEL, the strong advertiser response reflects the growing popularity of football in India and reinforces confidence in the company's expanding sports ecosystem. The broadcaster said the milestone also validates its strategic investment in premium global sporting properties and its efforts to build a diversified sports portfolio.
The company added that strong demand has pushed premium 10-second advertising rates to Rs 20-25 lakh during the knockout stage, highlighting the scale of audience engagement around the FIFA World Cup.
Commenting on the development, Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer, Advertisement Revenue at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said the advertiser response had exceeded expectations, with more than 95% of the premium inventory already committed and over 22 leading brands partnering with the company.
He said the FIFA World Cup has emerged as one of the most compelling platforms for brands to engage audiences at scale while enabling ZEEL to deliver integrated marketing solutions that combine the reach of live sports with the precision of digital engagement. He added that the strong advertiser confidence reinforces the company's broader vision of building a differentiated and sustainable sports ecosystem.
ZEEL said advertiser momentum has also been strong on Zee5, where brands are leveraging the platform's growing reach, advanced targeting capabilities and immersive ad formats to deliver personalised and measurable campaigns.
The company added that it has expanded beyond traditional media buying by offering integrated marketing solutions across live sports, Zee5, Connected TV, digital platforms, social media and on-ground activations. These cross-platform partnerships are designed to help brands maximise visibility, deepen consumer engagement and deliver measurable business outcomes throughout the tournament.
In addition to advertiser participation, the FIFA World Cup has also witnessed robust fan engagement across television, digital and social media platforms through interactive contests, viewer activations and fan-focused experiences, the company said.
With the quarter-finals and the remaining knockout fixtures expected to attract even larger audiences, ZEEL said advertiser interest continues to rise as brands seek to capitalise on the tournament's reach and fan engagement.
Building on the momentum from the FIFA World Cup 2026, the company said it will continue expanding its sports portfolio through marquee properties such as the Bundesliga and international cricket, creating year-round opportunities for audiences and advertisers alike.
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