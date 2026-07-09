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Zee Entertainment secures 95% FIFA World Cup 2026 ad inventory as 22+ brands come onboard ahead of quarter-finals

Zee Entertainment has secured commitments for over 95% of its premium FIFA World Cup 2026 advertising inventory ahead of the quarter-finals, with more than 22 leading brands partnering for the tournament. Premium 10-second ad rates have also climbed to Rs 20-25 lakh during the knockout stage amid strong advertiser demand.

Edited By:Riya Mishra
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
Zee Entertainment secures 95% FIFA World Cup 2026 ad inventory as 22+ brands come onboard ahead of quarter-finals
Image Credit: ZEE

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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