Zee Entertainment to launch four sports channels under Unite8, in talks with FIFA over World Cup 2026 broadcast rights

With an aim to enhance its presence across the sports broadcasting ecosystem, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ('Z') is set to launch Unite8 Sports, a dedicated portfolio of sports channels featuring emerging formats, marquee properties, and high-engagement content aimed at delivering a compelling viewing experience for consumers.

Over the years, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, a leading content & technology powerhouse, has gradually established a strong foothold in sports broadcasting, beginning its journey by airing major sporting events across its entertainment channels. This move allowed the Company to capitalize on viewers’ strong affinity for live sports and achieve extensive reach.

The Company is building further on this strong foundation by taking a sharper and focused approach to expand its footprint in the sports ecosystem. In line with its strategic approach, the Company will launch four dedicated sports channels - Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English.

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Diverse Sports Coverage On Unite8 Sports

Catering to a wide range of consumer preferences, the channels will showcase top-tier action from football, kabaddi, cricket, badminton, wrestling, boxing, combat sports and more, helping the Company unlock new engagement opportunities while fostering the growth of sports across markets.

The launch of Unite8 Sports will strengthen the Company’s linear portfolio by offering consumers a more distinct and diversified viewing experience. The Company has already submitted the necessary applications for the channels’ launch.

Additional Charge For Bavesh Janavlekar

Meanwhile, the Company has assigned additional responsibility to Bavesh Janavlekar as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its human capital capabilities.

"In line with its efforts to consistently enhance the capabilities of its Human Capital, Bavesh Janavlekar, who has successfully managed the Marathi movies cluster (linear and studio business) of the Company, will assume additional charge as Chief Business Officer of Unite8 Sports channels," the company said in a media release.

"Bavesh will leverage his deep understanding of the business and strong strategic vision to drive the next phase of expansion in the Company’s sports business," it added.

Speaking about the development, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer - Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, "In a vast country like India, there is rising demand for sports which are global in appeal yet rooted within the heartland. Sports consumption across the country is accelerating rapidly, driven by an increasing demand for live, appointment-based content and rising audience affinity for multiple sporting formats. Building a robust presence in the linear ecosystem with four channels aligns with our broader strategy of diversifying the content portfolio and building scalable, value-accretive businesses that capitalize on emerging growth opportunities."

Zee In Talks With FIFA For World Cup 2026 Rights

With an aim to build a competitive sports content offering, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is also in talks with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to broadcast and stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India.

With the launch of a dedicated linear sports portfolio, 'Z' is reinforcing its commitment to strategically expand its presence in the high-growth sports broadcasting segment and build long-term value through a balanced mix of scale and innovation.