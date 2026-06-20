/Zee Entertainment to use 15% of ZEE5 football revenue, aims for India's FIFA World Cup 2034 berth

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z') has unveiled a new initiative aimed at growing football across India, with a long-term goal of helping the country reach the FIFA World Cup, across both the Men's and Women's categories, by 2034.
Announced in Mumbai on 18th June 2026, the plan invites every ZEE5 subscriber to take part in identifying, training and supporting young football talent from every part of the country. As part of this commitment, the company will direct 15% of ZEE5's football-related subscription revenue toward developing football in India.
Building on a Legacy of Nurturing Sporting Talent
Over the past three decades, Zee Entertainment has worked to create meaningful impact through its content and on-ground initiatives, positioning itself as an institution for spotting and nurturing talent in media and entertainment. The company also points to its earlier role in strengthening Indian cricket through its association with major leagues as the model it now wants to apply to football.
Leveraging FIFA Partnership Through 2034
Building on its partnership with FIFA, which runs through 2034, Zee plans to bring globally proven approaches in talent scouting, league building, and player and coach development to the Indian football landscape.
Creating a Nationwide Talent Pipeline
The company intends to build a sustainable talent pipeline through structured training programs and scalable league formats at the city, district, state and national levels. It will also bring on board well-known football personalities as domain experts and work with sporting federations worldwide, along with national and state-level associations, to guide talent identification and training, encouraging more young people to take up football as a career.
Punit Goenka: Turning Fan Engagement Into Impact
Speaking on the announcement, Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said:
"India has a large, untapped reserve of football talent that harbors immense potential to compete at a global stage. As a responsible industry stakeholder and the home of football in India, it is our commitment to build a sustainable and conducive environment that nurtures the development of football in a holistic manner.
"Through this initiative, we are enabling our football viewers to invest in the dreams of countless young Indians who aspire to play the beautiful game at a global stage. Our efforts aim to blend passion with opportunity and translate engagement into impact. With this initiative, we envision India firmly on the global football map, led by our future generations."
Inspired by Swami Vivekananda's Vision for Youth Development
The initiative also draws on Swami Vivekananda's message encouraging youth to take up football as a way to build strength, discipline, confidence and a spirit of action. Through this collective push involving its subscriber base, Zee hopes to firmly establish football as a national sport that brings glory to Bharat.
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