ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Saanvika, Yogita and Arnav honoured for courage, resilience and impact

The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026 stood as a powerful celebration of India’s extraordinary changemakers. Among the most inspiring moments of the evening was Zee Media felicitating three exceptional young achievers—mountaineer Saanvika, judo champion Yogita, and innovator Arnav for their remarkable journeys marked by courage, resilience and societal impact.

Saanvika: A fearless climber honoured by Zee

Saanvika’s bond with nature began when she was just three years old. “I used to go with my father and always loved exploring nature,” she recalled. What started as family travel evolved into a passion for mountaineering during a vacation, prompting her first major expedition to Mount Everest Base Camp.

Since then, she has climbed across Iran, Australia and Japan, with Africa’s base camp emerging as her toughest challenge. One of her defining moments came on Mount Elbrus, where adversity tested her resolve. “There was a problem and my father couldn’t continue. When I turned back, there was no one behind me but I still completed the climb,” she said. Recognising her fearless spirit and record-setting achievements, Zee Media honoured Saanvika at the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026.

Yogita: From hardship to national podiums

Judo champion Yogita was also felicitated by Zee for her inspirational rise in sports. Having lost her parents at a very young age, Yogita found direction at Balikgrah, where mentor Mani Sharma encouraged her to pursue judo. “I was very quiet initially and didn’t like throwing techniques or running,” she shared.

Her perseverance soon translated into success silver in her first state championship, gold in her next, and participation in seven national championships within three years. Her dedication earned her the Balveer Award in 2025, and Zee Media further recognised her journey by honouring her at the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026.

Arnav: Innovation born from adversity

Innovator Arnav, another awardee of the evening, transformed personal struggle into purpose. After an accident left him with limited movement in his hand, he faced the daunting challenge of relearning basic tasks. “I had to learn how to write and eat again with my own hand,” he said.

While undergoing rehabilitation, Arnav identified major gaps in accessible healthcare solutions. This led him to develop Made-in-India AI-powered rehabilitation software that works on smartphones, offering an affordable alternative to expensive hospital-based machines. Zee honoured Arnav at the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026 for using innovation to create real-world impact.

Celebrating real heroes of India

Beyond achievements, the trio shared meaningful messages for the youth. Saanvika urged moderation in consuming social media content, highlighting its impact on mental health.

By honouring Saanvika, Yogita and Arnav, Zee Media once again reinforced its commitment to celebrating real heroes; young Indians who break barriers, uplift others, and embody the true spirit of courage, perseverance and progress.

About them

Yogita Mandavi, a 14-year-old judoka from the Maoist-affected Hirri village in Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh, exemplifies grit and perseverance. Overcoming personal losses, social challenges, and a difficult environment, she rose to become a national-level athlete under the Khelo India scheme. Training at SAI NCOE Bhopal since 2024, Yogita secured silver at the Khelo India Women's League National in Kerala (2024–25), gold in state-level championships, and bronze at the National Open Judo Championship in 2025. Her journey from adversity to the arena earned her the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2025, presented by the President of India, symbolizing hope for youth from marginalized regions.

Arnav Anupriya Maharshi, a 17-year-old differently-abled innovator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, turned personal tragedy into purpose. After a near-fatal accident in 2022 left him paralyzed on one side, he developed AI-powered rehabilitation tools, including a wrist-worn device and software using smartphones/laptops for hand paralysis recovery. Affordable and impactful, these innovations promote mobility and independence. His compassion-driven work in science and technology fetched him the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025, along with recognitions like IIT-Bombay Techfest awards, proving that challenges can fuel groundbreaking change.

Saanvi Sood, a young mountaineer from Mohali, Punjab, has conquered peaks at an astonishing age. Starting with treks inspired by her father's Himalayan work, she became the youngest Indian girl to reach Everest Base Camp at age 7. She summited Africa's highest peak, Mt. Kilimanjaro (5,895m), as Asia's youngest female at 8, and set records on Mt. Elbrus (Europe's highest) as the youngest female ever. Her feats, including other climbs like Mt. Kosciuszko and Mt. Kinabalu, highlight fearless determination and earned her the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for excellence in sports/mountaineering.

