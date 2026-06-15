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Zee scores big with FIFA World Cup 2026, entertains over 100 million viewers across platforms in opening weekend

Zee 5 demonstrates high engagement with over 190 minutes of average viewer engagement for the live matches over 4 days of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, including the inaugural ceremony.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 12:12 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 12:12 AM IST
Zee scores big with FIFA World Cup 2026, entertains over 100 million viewers across platforms in opening weekend
Image Credit: Zee Media/IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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