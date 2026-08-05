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Zee secures exclusive media rights for Italian football leagues in India and subcontinent

Under the five-year agreement, live coverage of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana will be available on Zee 5 and the Unite8 Sports channels. The coverage will include live matches, highlights and other football programming.  

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Zee secures exclusive media rights for Italian football leagues in India and subcontinent
Image Credit: Zee Media

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