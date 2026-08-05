/Zee secures exclusive media rights for Italian football leagues in India and subcontinent

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (Zee) has secured the exclusive broadcast and digital media rights for Italy's top football competitions - Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana - across India and the subcontinent in a five-year agreement beginning on 22 August 2026.
The deal covers India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan and the Maldives, further strengthening the company's football portfolio and expanding its offering for fans across the region.
Italian Football On Zee 5 and the Unite8 Sports
Under the agreement, live coverage of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana will be available on Zee 5 and the Unite8 Sports channels. The coverage will include live matches, highlights and other football programming.
Serie A is home to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, and features leading players such as Lautaro Martínez, Paulo Dybala and Mateo Retegui.
Commenting on the acquisition, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer – Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said the addition of Serie A and its domestic cup competitions reflected the growing popularity of football in India.
"At 'Z', our commitment is to build a robust football ecosystem that brings Indian fans closer to the sport through premium content and a quality viewing experience. The addition of key global properties like Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana to our portfolio is a firm reflection of the scale and passion of football across the country.
"As one of the most respected leagues in football, Serie A brings together iconic clubs and talent that have captivated generations of fans. We are thrilled to present all the action and intensity of the league on Zee 5 and Unite8 channels, offering consumers a truly differentiated destination for global football.
"Together with FIFA and Bundesliga, it further strengthens our ability to offer consumers compelling football content while creating new opportunities to deepen engagement beyond the live match," he said.
Zee's Growing Portfolio Of International Football Properties
The latest acquisition adds to Zee's growing portfolio of international football properties and reinforces its ambition to establish itself as a leading destination for the sport in the region.
With the rights to Serie A joining Bundesliga and FIFA competitions, the company will offer fans a year-round football calendar while also providing advertisers with access to premium sporting events across its television and digital platforms.
Zee said it will also continue its wider efforts to grow football's reach in India and the subcontinent by combining its broadcast network, digital platforms and on-ground initiatives to engage supporters and strengthen the sport's ecosystem.
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