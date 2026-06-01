Zee secures FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights in India

Ending weeks of uncertainty and deadlock, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has officially bagged the media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and a comprehensive slate of 39 FIFA events, bringing the world’s biggest football spectacle to Indian viewers across television and digital platforms.

The landmark 8-year partnership (2026-2034) includes the men’s FIFA World Cups in 2026 and 2030, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, various youth tournaments, futsal competitions, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and associated documentary content.

The other tournament that will be aired on Zee include the FIFA Men’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup (2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033), FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034), FIFA Futsal Men’s World Cup (2028 and 2032), FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup (2029 and 2033), FIFA Women’s World Cup (2027) and FIFA Intercontinental Cup (2026-2030).



Clearing The Deadlock

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For months, the Indian broadcast market faced immense uncertainty regarding who would host the crown jewel of international football. Initial talks between FIFA and the newly formed Reliance-Disney (JioStar) venture hit a standstill, with JioStar ultimately exiting the race due to a narrow monetization window and high valuation mismatches. Sony Pictures Networks also looked into a bid but chose not to submit a formal offer.

Relief For Fans Just Days Before Kickoff

The development comes as a massive relief for football fans in India ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The 2026 FIFA World Cup - the first 48-team edition - kicks off on June 11, 2026, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Notably, India was one of the last major markets without a confirmed broadcaster until today. Previous negotiations with JioStar and others stalled, creating anxiety among fans. Zee's deal ends the deadlock and ensures comprehensive coverage across linear TV and digital platforms.

Unite8 Sports: Zee’s Big Push into Sports Broadcasting

As part of the announcement, Zee launched four dedicated sports channels: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. These will air FIFA events in multiple languages, with a focus on Hindi and English, complemented by ZEE5’s digital reach.

This marks Zee’s formal return to sports broadcasting after nearly eight years and forms the cornerstone of its broader sports strategy, which also includes cricket, kabaddi, and other properties.

Where To Watch: Television & Streaming

The 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams and a grueling 104 matches - all of which will be brought to Indian screens.

On Television: Broadcasts will air on Zee’s brand-new linear channels under the Unite8 Sports banner, featuring Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD,

On Digital: Live streaming will be exclusively available on Zee's premium OTT platform, ZEE5.

Language Support: To appeal to India's highly diverse fan base, the broadcaster is setting up multi-language commentary teams to stream the games in regional languages alongside English and Hindi.

What Leadership Is Saying

Commenting on the strategic milestone, Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said:

"We are excited to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels, reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential.

Our approach has been to invest in properties where we see current relevance and future growth potential. Our partnership with FIFA will enable us to unlock the true value of the sport in line with our sharp focus on growth and profitability, while amplifying the excitement of the game for every fan."

Speaking about the partnership in India, Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer stated, "The FIFA World Cup is the greatest show on earth, and we are glad to partner with ‘Z’ for the first time, to bring this global spectacle to India.

The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience. We believe the extensive broadcast and digital distribution ecosystem of ‘Z’ coupled with their deep understanding of local viewers and multi-platform capabilities will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of football with fans across every part of India."