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  • /Zheng Qinwen wins maiden WTA 1000 title at China Open, beats Mirra Andreeva in finalZheng Qinwen wins maiden WTA 1000 title at China Open, beats Mirra Andreeva in final

Zheng Qinwen wins maiden WTA 1000 title at China Open, beats Mirra Andreeva in finalZheng Qinwen wins maiden WTA 1000 title at China Open, beats Mirra Andreeva in final

China’s Zheng Qinwen defeated Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-4 to win her maiden WTA 1000 title at the 2026 China Open in Beijing on Sunday. The victory made Zheng the first Chinese player to win the tournament’s women’s singles title and marked her first trophy since October 2024.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
Zheng Qinwen wins maiden WTA 1000 title at China Open, beats Mirra Andreeva in finalZheng Qinwen wins maiden WTA 1000 title at China Open, beats Mirra Andreeva in final
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Zheng Qinwen wins maiden WTA 1000 title at China Open, beats Mirra Andreeva in final
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