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Zinedine Zidane appointed France head coach on four-year deal until 2030 FIFA World Cup

Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as France's new men's national team head coach on a four-year contract until the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The French legend succeeds Didier Deschamps and will officially take charge from August 1.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Zinedine Zidane appointed France head coach on four-year deal until 2030 FIFA World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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