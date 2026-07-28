/Zinedine Zidane appointed France head coach on four-year deal until 2030 FIFA World Cup

"I’ve often said it, there’s nothing greater than the French national team. So it’s a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team. It’s also a responsibility. I want to thank President Philippe Diallo, the Executive Committee, and the French Football Federation for their confidence and acknowledge the fourteen years of service from Didier and his staff. I also have a special thought today for all my coaches. Needless to say, I have high ambitions for the French national team!" Zindane in a statement shared by FFF.