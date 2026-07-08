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Zlatko Dalic steps down as Croatia head coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

Zlatko Dalic has stepped down as Croatia head coach after nearly nine years in charge, ending one of the most successful eras in the nation's football history following their FIFA World Cup 2026 exit to Portugal. Dalic guided Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final and a third-place finish in 2022, saying it was the "right moment" to conclude his tenure despite still having the ambition to continue.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
Zlatko Dalic steps down as Croatia head coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit
Image Credit: IANS

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