/Zlatko Dalic steps down as Croatia head coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

"It's impossible to achieve such successes without quality, invested effort, and belief in what you do. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who poured their knowledge and energy into all this we've accomplished together—my coaches and collaborators at headquarters, doctors, physiotherapists, economists, and the entire HNS logistics team that always supported us brilliantly. Thank you to the Union's leadership for their support, thank you to the fans for the incredible backing we've had on this journey, and thank you to all those media outlets that helped create a positive atmosphere around the national team while constructively criticising us. And ultimately, thank you to my family, without whose support none of this would have been possible for me,” Dalic added.