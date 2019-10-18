Pakistan's fate to be decided today as FATF set to announce decision on 'listing'

Islamabad: Whether Pakistan will get some relief or the country will continue to be kept on Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) - the Paris-based terror financing watchdog - ''grey list of nations'' will be decided on Friday evening.

FATF had on Tuesday indicated that it has decided "in principle" to keep Pakistan on its grey list till February 2020 and directed the country to take "extra measures" for the "complete elimination" of terror financing and money laundering.

During its previous meeting, the terror financing watchdog observed that Islamabad needed to take further steps on the two parameters in these four months.

According to the Pakistani media reports, the FATF has linked the blacklisting of the country with "unsatisfactory steps to curb money laundering and terror financing".

The formal announcement in this regard is likely to be made on Friday, which is also the last day of its ongoing session.

However, despite reports that Pakistan has not been fully compliant on most parameters, Pakistan may avoid being blacklisted by the FATF.

Of the 39 voting members of the FATF, at least four are seen as Pakistani allies. And, above all, China, which is an all-weather ally of Pakistan, is currently the chair of the FATF.

While nations like India and the US want Pakistan blacklisted, Pakistan has its fair share of friends in the 39-member body.

China, Turkey and Malaysia have appreciated the steps undertaken by Pakistan to curb terror financing on its soil and noted that further time should be given to the country to implement the other measures.

The crucial plenary meeting of the Paris-based watchdog began following the two-day 'informal' meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coastal town of Mamallapuram in South India.

In case, the cash-strapped nation continues to remain in the FATF grey list, it would become very difficult for the Imran Khan government to get financial aid from global money lenders, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, further making a more precarious situation for its plunging economy.

Representatives from 206 countries and jurisdictions around the world began a meeting for the FATF Week in the French capital earlier this week. Six days of meeting were focused on disrupting financial flows linked to crime and terrorism and discuss ways to contribute to global security.

Pakistan was placed on the Grey List by the watchdog in June 2018 and was given 15 months to complete implementation of a 27-point action plan, failing which it be placed in the Black List.

The Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the FATF had recently made public its report on money-laundering and terror-financing in Pakistan. The FATF-APG report had 10 parameters for 'Effectiveness and Technical Compliance Ratings' and 40 for 'Technical Compliance Ratings'.

A Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar told the meeting that the country has made positive progress in 20 out of 27 points. The FATF expressed satisfaction on the measures taken by Pakistan and its progress in various areas.