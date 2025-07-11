10 Actors Who Played Inspiring Teachers On-Screen: Robin Williams To Hrithik Roshan

Many renowned Bollywood and Hollywood actors have featured in movies based on the education system or how a teacher can transform the lives of students. These characters have been brilliantly portrayed by popular actors, inspiring a generation of fans. From Robin Williams, Denzel Washington to Hrithik Roshan, Vikrant Massey, Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji - the list is long. Check out 10 stars and their best roles as teachers in movies and web-series:

Robin Williams — Dead Poets Society

Williams' portrayal of a passionate English teacher who encourages his students to "seize the day" resonated deeply. His unorthodox teaching style and emphasis on individuality and critical thinking inspired a generation of students.

Denzel Washington — The Great Debaters

This film, based on a true story, features Washington as a debate coach who inspires his students to challenge social injustice through the power of oratory. The film highlights the transformative potential of education, particularly for marginalized communities.

Naseeruddin Shah — Iqbal

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah plays a former cricketer who coaches a deaf and mute boy, portrayed by Shreyas Talpade with a passion for the game. The film received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. It was directed and co-written by Nagesh Kukunoor, produced by Subhash Ghai.

Hrithik Roshan — Super 30

In Super 30, Hrithik Roshan played the inspiring real-life role of Anand Kumar, a successful mathematician who starts a special program named Super 30 to prepare 30 economically backward students for JEE Advanced examination. The film talks about the economic gap and highlights the importance of equal education for everyone.

Aamir Khan — 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots is one of the iconic films ever made, which highlights the pressure and competition in the education system. It narrates the lives of three friends at an engineering college who challenge societal expectations and undue expectations related to career choices.

Shahid Kapoor — Paathshaala

Paathshaala is a 2010 film directed by Milind Ukey starring Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, Shraddha Arya, Ali Haji, Sushant Singh and Nana Patekar. It is inspired by the Marathi film Shaala, also directed by Milind Ukey. The story based on children in a school campus is a commentary on the Indian education system and its shortcomings. Shahid Kapoor plays an English and music teacher.

Rani Mukerji — Hichki

In Hichki, Rani Mukerji plays an aspiring teacher who suffers from Tourette's syndrome. Through this powerful portrayal, Rani addresses the challenges of teaching and learning with disabilities, creating space for inclusivity in the education system.

Vikrant Massey — 12th Fail

In this biographical drama film, Vikrant Massey showcased the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. Till date, Manoj Sharma is regarded as one of the finest performances of Vikrant, for which he also received critical acclaim.

Jitendra Kumar — Kota Factory

In Kota Factory, Jitendra Kumar played an IIT educator and teacher, wherein his students lovingly named him Jeetu Bhaiyya. The audiences, especially the new-age viewers connected with Jeetu Bhaiyaa to incredible levels that he became widely recognised for the role.

Ahsaas Channa — Half CA

In this inspirational fiction series, Ahsaas Channa plays Archie Mehta, showcasing the challenges and experiences of Chartered Accountancy students in India. With an incredible acting flair, Ahsaas effortlessly depicted the emotional and mental turmoil of CA students, connecting with the new-age audiences.