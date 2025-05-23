10 Years Of 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns': Director Anand L Rai Heartfelt Post Win Hearts, Share UNSEEN Pics

It has been a decade since Anand L. Rai's "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" made it to the cinema halls. Marking the milestone, the director shared some behind-the-screen pictures from the sequel.

The photos feature Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub interacting with Anand L. Rai in between the shots. His post was accompanied by a heartfelt message that read, "10 years is not a small time, but it still feels like it was just yesterday. Lots of love. I love you all very much and I miss you guys."

Take A Look At The Post:

As the post was uploaded, netizens started requesting the third installment in the franchise in the comment section. One of the netizens wrote, "Waiting for Tanu weds Manu 3". Another one shared, "Tanu Weds Manu 3 kabbb we eagerly want to see Kangana Queen". The third comment read, "Sir part 3 ho jaye kuch achi story ke sath. Ya romantic movie hat ke with srk."

"Tanu Weds Manu Returns" saw Kangana's powerful performance in a memorable double role as Tanu and Datto. She played the quick-witted Tanu on one side and grounded yet strong Datto on the other.

The film had R. Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhaskar, and Eijaz Khan reprising their roles from the 2011 drama "Tanu Weds Manu", with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as the new addition to the cast.

The sequel bagged three National Awards - Best Dialogue for Himanshu Sharma and Best Actress for Kangana. Written by Himanshu Sharma and presented by Color Yellow, "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" has made a distinct mark for itself in the hearts of moviegoers.

With a phenomenal performance at the box office, the sequel became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2015, and the highest-grossing Indian franchises.

Up next, Anand L Rai is working on "Tere Ishq Mein" starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, which will be released in November 2025.