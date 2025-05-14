109 Contestants Of Beauty Pageant Stop By Charminar In Hyderabad, Model For Pics

Hyderabad : As part of the Miss World 2025 event being hosted in Hyderabad, 109 contestants representing countries from across the globe visited the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad.



The contestants posed for a photo as they greeted their fans as part of the ongoing campaign of Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad. The photo session was held in front of the Charminar to capture the iconic monument alongside the international contestants.



The models from different countries participated in the photo session, including Australia, Poland, and others.



Following the photo session, the contestants visited the nearby Laad Bazaar (Chudi Bazaar) for a curated shopping experience as per their itinerary for today, as stated in a press note by Telangana I&PR.



They also explored nine selected stores renowned for their traditional bangles, pearls, and ornamental items, including Hyderabad Bangles, Mujeeb Bangles, Kanhaiyalal, Motilal Karwa, Gokuldas Zariwala, K.R. Kasat, Jaju Pearls, A.H. Zariwala, and Afzal Miya Karchobwale



On Monday, the contestants of the 72nd Miss World Festival from the Asian and Oceanic regions marked Buddha Purnima with a cultural and spiritual visit to Buddhavanam, a renowned Buddhist heritage site at Nagarjunasagar in Telangana's Nalgonda district.



The heritage tour, a significant part of the festival's itinerary, aims to highlight Telangana's rich history and diverse cultural heritage to offer the contestants the region's profound spiritual and historical legacy.



The day's itinerary included a brief stopover at a guest house near Chintapalli, followed by a picturesque photo session at Vijay Vihar, set against the serene backdrop of the Nagarjunasagar reservoir.