'11 Days Here And Now Home': Dipika Kakar Shares Health Update; Meets Her Son After A Long Time - WATCH

New Delhi: Television Actor Dipika Kakar has shared her first health update after undergoing 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer.

The 'Bigg Boss Season 12' winner, in her Instagram post, confirmed that she is now 'Free from the tumour' and that she will 'sail through' the rest of treatment confidently.

She captioned, "11 Days of being here and now home… Free from the tumour… but this is one part of the treatment done… remaining will follow in the coming time… and mujhe yakeen hai I will sail through that too as i said before.

Ye 11 din mushkil the but because of the amazing ppl we had around… things went smooth… there was suffering but it was all handled with a lot of warmth by everyone at the #kokilabenhospital."

In the series of pictures showcased, she thanked the doctors, 'sisters, staff and all the Female Helping Staff' who gave her 'love & care' that she can 'recover and get back home'.

She wrote, "To start with Dr Somnath Chatopadhyay & his team Dr Kanchan, Dr Neha, Dr Sanket, Dr Manek & Dr Kavita.. not only are they exceptional Doctors but even great human beings! achi treatment… jab itne pyaar aur empathy ke saath ki jaaye to patient ki recovery fast bhi ho jaati hai and bahut himmat milti hai…

Also all the sisters, staff who attented to me Dr Sharmeela( anaesthetist) , Dr Bushra (ICU Dr), Sister Akshara , Nupur, Pragati & Shasheeka( ICU sisters) , Sister Anupama, Ashna & Sister Jijin (ward sisters), and all the Female Helping Staff I will be grateful to u all for life… its because of your love & care that I am able to recover and get back home…"

She concluded by thanking her fans, grateful she wrote, "And my biggest strength has been the love , prayers & blessings that u all have showered on me…. Dil Se thank u… bahut himmat mili aap sabka pyaar dekhke

Aage bhi yahi pray kijiyega ki my treatment further goes smoothly & i get the strength to go thru that as well… Lots Of Love to all…"

Dipika's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim also kept fans updated regarding her condition through his YouTube Channel. In the vlog, Dipika was seen leaving the hospital and meeting her son after a long time. "She got discharged after 11 days and has come for a check-up," Shoaib added.

Admitting the difficult time they had he continued, "The past few days have been incredibly difficult for me and my family, but we are thankful for everyone's prayers and support."

Watch The Vlog Here:

In the video, Dipika was seen thanking the doctors and nurses who cared for her during her time in the hospital.

Dipika married Shoaib Ibrahim, her co-star from Sasural Simar Ka on February 22, 2018 in Bhopal. The couple was blessed with a son named Ruhaan, who was born in 2023.