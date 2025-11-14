114-year-Old Padma Shri Awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka Passes Away: Report

New Delhi: Padma Shri awardee and renowned environmentalist 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka passed away on Friday at a private hospital here, Deccan Herald reported. She had been receiving treatment for respiratory problems over the past two days, but did not respond, according to family sources.

Thimmakka, a native of Hulikal in Magadi taluk, had been hospitalised multiple times in recent years due to age-related health complications. She had undergone hip surgery and angioplasty in the last five years.

From Personal Loss to Legacy of Trees

Known for her lifelong dedication to tree planting, Thimmakka turned personal adversity into an environmental mission. Unable to conceive even after 25 years of marriage, she and her husband began planting trees, nurturing them as their own children. Over her lifetime, she is estimated to have planted around 385 banyan trees along a 4.5-kilometre stretch of highway between Hulikal and Kudur, along with approximately 8,000 other trees.

In a previous interview with Deccan Herald, Thimmakka reflected on her journey: “Even after 25 years of marriage, I couldn’t conceive. My husband and I were distraught, my husband more than me. So I told him not to be. I told him we could plant trees and take care of them like our children. That is why we started planting trees.”

Fondly known as the ‘Vriksha Mathe’ (Mother of Trees), Thimmakka received the Padma Shri in 2019. Her environmental work earned her numerous accolades, including the Nadoja Award in 2010, Veerachakra Prashasthi in 1997, and a feature in the BBC’s 100 Women in 2016.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka, our beloved Mother of Trees, whose life embodied unconditional love for nature. She nurtured hundreds of trees with the affection of a mother, turning barren stretches into living forests. Her life was a shining… pic.twitter.com/NhW2fBSyOl — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) November 14, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Konidala Pawan Kalyan, expressed his sorrow over the passing of Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka, fondly known as the ‘Mother of Trees.’ Writing on social media, he stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka, our beloved Mother of Trees, whose life embodied unconditional love for nature. She nurtured hundreds of trees with the affection of a mother, transforming barren stretches into thriving forests. Her life was a shining example of how simplicity, compassion, and unwavering commitment can transform the world around us."