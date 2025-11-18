Advertisement
PIYUSH MISHRA

‘14 Bodyguards, 1 Person To Bring Drinks’: Piyush Mishra Calls Out Bollywood Actors For Their Huge Entourages

Piyush Mishra shared that he has only has one make-up artist and one manager in his entourage.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 09:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
‘14 Bodyguards, 1 Person To Bring Drinks’: Piyush Mishra Calls Out Bollywood Actors For Their Huge EntouragesPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented actor Piyush Mishra called out Bollywood stars for having a huge entourages. He compared it with South actors who have no such tantrums about moving with 12 bodyguards and 8–9 assistants.

Piyush Mishra Calls Out Bollywood

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Piyush recalling his experience with South director S Shankar on Indian 2, he said, “He is such a big director, but he came to introduce himself to me. I thought, such a big person, and he’s speaking so humbly. The culture there is amazing.”

Piyush also weighed in Bollywood and its stars, "Ajeeb sa stardom hai. They have a lot of hang-ups. The actors have such a long entourage, 8-9 people will come with them, along with 12-14 bodyguards. Kya zarurat hai? Akeli jaan ho, aapko kaun maarne araha hai? Ek insaan drink karne ke liye hai, ek drink karane ke liye hai, ek baal banane ke liye aur ek make-up karne ke liye hai. Kya zarurat hai dusron pe itna bhoj daalne ki?"

Piyush Mishra shared that he has only has one make-up artist and one manager in his entourage. He picked his favourite as Ranbir Kapoor because he doesn’t throw tantrums like others. Both have worked together in Rockstar, Sanju and Tamasha.

Earlier, Farah Khan and Karan Johar have also spoken about actors travelling with large entourages, which affects a film’s budget.

