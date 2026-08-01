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'14 Peaks' star Nirmal Purja missing after massive Avalanche strikes Pakistan's Broad Peak

Record-breaking climber Nirmal 'Nims' Purja, star of the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, is among six missing after a deadly avalanche struck Pakistan's Broad Peak, leaving four dead.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
'14 Peaks' star Nirmal Purja missing after massive Avalanche strikes Pakistan's Broad Peak
Image Credit: @nimsdai/X

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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