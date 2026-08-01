Renowned high-altitude mountaineer Nirmal "Nims" Purja is among six climbers missing after a massive avalanche struck a 10-member multinational expedition on Pakistan's Broad Peak in the Karakoram range. The Nepal-born climber, famed for his record-breaking high-altitude feats, was leading the group through his company, Elite Exped, when the slide hit on Thursday, July 30.
Rescue teams have recovered four bodies from the mountain so far, while bad weather and hazardous high-altitude terrain continue to hamper the ongoing search operations for the remaining six missing individuals.
The incident occurred as the 10-member expedition, comprising climbers from Nepal, Pakistan, Oman, the United States, and China, was making its final summit push on the 8,051-metre peak, the 12th-highest mountain in the world, as per a report by Indian Express.
According to officials, the avalanche struck around midday on Thursday at an altitude of approximately 7,000 metres. GPS tracking data transmitted right before contact was lost indicated a rapid descent, suggesting the team was swept nearly 1,000 metres downhill by the slide. All communication with the expedition ceased immediately after the event.
Ground search teams managed to reach the site despite severe conditions, recovering four bodies by Friday. Among those officially identified are Omani climber Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy and Nepali climber Pur Bahadur Gurung. Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the remaining two deceased victims.
A high-stakes multinational search operation is underway in Gilgit-Baltistan to locate the six missing members. Alongside 43-year-old Purja, those still unaccounted for include Nepali Sherpas Kili Pemba, Nima, Nawang Thindu, and Gyalu, as well as Sohail Sakhi (Pakistan), Mallory Geis (United States), and Wang Zhong (China).
Pakistan Army Aviation deployed two helicopters from Skardu to assist in the high-altitude sweep. However, thick cloud cover and rapidly changing weather patterns have severely restricted aerial visibility.
Amid the tension, a business partner of Purja noted that a satellite tracking device carried by the climber appeared to show movement following the avalanche. However, officials cautioned that the signal is inconclusive and does not provide confirmation of survival.
The accident has triggered a swift diplomatic response across multiple nations. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that six of the missing individuals are Nepali citizens, stating that Pakistani authorities have assured Kathmandu of maximum resource mobilisation. Meanwhile, Chinese officials stated they are urgently verifying the status of their citizen and stand ready to assist.
Friends, family, and industry peers are arriving in the region as updates unfold. Mingma David Sherpa, Purja's long-time business partner, confirmed he is traveling to Pakistan to join the logistics effort.
Broad Peak, situated near K2, is widely regarded as one of Pakistan's most technically demanding mountains. Its summer climbing season, running from June to August, is regularly fraught with extreme avalanches and severe meteorological shifts.
Nirmal Purja is widely celebrated as one of the world's premier high-altitude mountaineers. A former soldier in Britain's elite Royal Marines Special Boat Service and the Brigade of Gurkhas, Purja transitioned into professional mountaineering and captured global attention through his "Project Possible."
2019 Speed Record: Summit-climbed all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks in a record six months and six days, a feat documented in the 2021 Netflix documentary "14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible."
Historic K2 Ascent: Formed part of the team that completed the first-ever winter ascent of K2 in January 2021.
Guiding Leadership: Co-founded Elite Exped, leading high-altitude commercial expeditions across the Himalayas and Karakoram ranges while running charitable initiatives for mountain workers.
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