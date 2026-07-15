/15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Abhay Deol celebrates his bond with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar

Taking to Instagram, the actor expressed gratitude for being part of a project that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Sharing photos from the movie, Abhay wrote, “We worked, we played, we cried and we laughed, we opened up, and we connected with an amazing audience. There’s no measure of how many blessings I have received for this film. Thank you for the opportunity and for the love, 15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara!.”