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  • /15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Abhay Deol celebrates his bond with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar

15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Abhay Deol celebrates his bond with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar

Abhay Deol has opened up about his unforgettable experience of working with co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin on the sets of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This film revolves around three best friends who set out on a life-changing bachelor road trip.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 05:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Abhay Deol celebrates his bond with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar
Image Credit: Instagram

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