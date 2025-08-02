New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey has been honoured with the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards, announced on Friday evening, August 1, 2025. The recognition comes from his compelling performance in 12th Fail, a biographical drama that has resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike.

Vikrant Massey's Statement

In a heartfelt statement following the announcement, Massey expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), and the jury members of the awards committee. “I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition,” he said.

The actor also credited veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who directed the film, saying, “I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity.”

Reflecting on the significance of the moment, Massey added, “Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true. I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love.”

Sharing the spotlight with fellow honoree Shah Rukh Khan, Massey called it a privilege to win his first National Award alongside a cinematic icon. He concluded his statement by dedicating the award “to all the marginalised people in our society those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day.”

12th Fail Story Line

12th Fail tells the inspiring real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a young man who rises from academic failure in the 12th grade to eventually become an officer in the Indian Police Service (IPS). The film also captures his journey alongside Shraddha Joshi, who becomes an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and plays a vital role in his life.

The award marks a major milestone in Vikrant Massey’s career and reinforces the power of cinema rooted in resilience and real-life stories.