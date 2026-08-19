/2026 MTV VMAs nominations: Madonna leads with 11 nods, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter follow

The two-hour show will air on September 27. The host is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Artist of the Year is set to be contested by the likes of Madonna, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Carpenter, Mars and Morgan Wallen. Those vying for the Video of the Year are Madonna's 'Confessions II - The Film', Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia', Carpenter's 'Tears', Grande's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me', Mars' 'I Just Might' and Gener8ion's 'Storm Starring Yung Lean'.