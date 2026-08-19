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2026 MTV VMAs nominations: Madonna leads with 11 nods, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter follow

Madonna leads the nominations for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with 11 nods, putting the pop icon ahead of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
2026 MTV VMAs nominations: Madonna leads with 11 nods, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter follow
Image Credit: IMDb

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