Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /27th Kargil Vijay Diwas: KS Chitra, Khushbu and Unni Mukundan pay heartfelt tribute to Kargil heroes

27th Kargil Vijay Diwas: KS Chitra, Khushbu and Unni Mukundan pay heartfelt tribute to Kargil heroes

Singer K S Chitra, actress Khushbu and actor Unni Mukundan paid emotional tributes to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. Their messages honoured the courage, patriotism and legacy of the Indian Armed Forces on the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
27th Kargil Vijay Diwas: KS Chitra, Khushbu and Unni Mukundan pay heartfelt tribute to Kargil heroes
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Dharmendra Pradhan was willing to quit from day one', reveals Kailash Vijayvargiya
Kailash Vijayvargiya15 min ago
2
Siddaramaiah18 min ago
3
bjp pralhad joshi37 min ago
4
Kerala accident1 hr ago
5
Rupa Rani Tirkey1 hr ago