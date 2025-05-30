4-Month Pregnant YouTuber Wizard Liz Accuses Fiancé Landon Nickerson Of Cheating, Plans To Donate Engagement Ring

New Delhi: Renowned manifestation coach and YouTuber Wizard Liz, who commands a massive following of 8.04 million on YouTube and 4.8 million on Instagram, has left fans stunned with the announcement of her breakup with fiancé Landon Nickerson.

Liz revealed the split through a series of emotional Instagram stories, accusing Nickerson of cheating on her while she was four months pregnant.

According to Liz, the cheating came to light when the girl Landon allegedly reached out to contact one of Liz’s close friends. “Landon decided to make a Snapchat account and reach out to a girl to meet up,” she wrote, adding that this happened while he was with her in London, professing his love and making future promises.

Landon, known for his content on Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite, has over 3.2 million YouTube subscribers. He had previously gifted Liz a book expressing his love and a lavish engagement ring reportedly worth $100,000.

Liz said the girl showed evidence where Landon described their relationship as “fake.” Devastated by the betrayal, she confessed in now-deleted stories that she hadn’t eaten or slept for two days and that her cats were still with him in Dallas. “And for the ones thinking I was suspicious of any behaviour of cheating ABSOLUTELY NOT, If I tell you how shocked I am,” she wrote.

Staying true to her beliefs, Liz stated, “I will never ever create a fake narrative for social media. I will not preach something and not take the advice myself.” She also shared her plans to sell the engagement ring and donate the proceeds to single mothers.

Fans have now begun questioning whether Landon’s actions were premeditated, as Liz had previously addressed rumours that he had stalked her. In an earlier video titled 'Q&A with My Husband', she clarified, “I never ever post my location for safety reasons.”

On the other hand, Landon took to Instagram Stories and later deleted it, he described the incident as a "mistake" and admitted that he "deserves the hate." He expressed that it was just "5-10 minutes of my life texting someone" he doesn't care about. He added, "So yes, I deserve the hate, and there is not a single person on this planet who is more disappointed or upset than I am."

Given Liz’s openness about her personal struggles and her dream of building a loving family, the news has triggered a wave of support from followers.