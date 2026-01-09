5 Epic Face-Offs In Indian Cinema: Ranbir Kapoor VS Yash In Ramayana To Prabhas VS Rana Daggubati In Baahubali, Vicky Kaushal Vs Ranbir Kapoor In Love & War

Watching the epic face-off between two lead characters is always a high point for any movie. It usually happens with the two main characters pitted against each other in the movie as protagonist and antagonist. Who can forget Thakur vs Gabbar Singh from Sholay or Baahubali vs Bhallaladeva in Baahubali 1 & 2. Similarly, two big upcoming releases will witness an epic face-off too - In Ramayana between Lord Rama and Ravana and in Love & War between Ranbir Kapoor's character against Vicky Kaushal's character.

Today, let's revisit 5 best face-offs features in Indian cinema, which the fans enjoyed the most.

Vijay VS Ravi in Deewar

Amitabh Bachchan’s Vijay and Shashi Kapoor’s Ravi created one of the most unforgettable confrontations in Indian cinema with Deewaar (1975).

Thakur VS Gabbar Singh in Sholay

The confrontation between Amjad Khan’s character Gabbar Singh and Sanjeev Kumar’s Thakur from Sholay (1975).

Bahubali VS Bhallaladeva in Bahubali 2: The Conclusion

The characters of Baahubali (played by Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva (played by Rana Daggubati) is itched in public memory forever. In Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) - their inevitable clash was the high point, making the climax even more exciting.



Ram VS Raavan in Ramayana

In Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part magnum opus Ramayana, the world will witness the story of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita one more time. The big budget venture will also see Lord Rama (played b Ranbir Kapoor) and Ravana's (played by Yash) epic face-off. The first part of the movie is scheduled to hit the screens on Diwali 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor VS Vicky Kaushal in Love & War

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie 'Love & War' is all set to open in cinemas on March 20, 2026. The characters, storyline and other important details are being kept hush-hush by the makers. All that remains in public domain is that the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.