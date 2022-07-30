5 times Sonal Chauhan made work-out look SEXY with her outfits!

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses are well known for their fit physiques and strict regimes.

One such Bollywood diva is Sonal Chauhan and we surely can say that the monsoon season has not limited her from following her workout regime as she shares her workout pictures on the gram from her home. She always vouches for a healthy diet and consistent workout routines.

The 'Jannat' actress Sonal Chauhan’s workout routine does not only involve lifting weights but also yoga for flexibility and peace of mind. The important part of working out or practicing yoga is to be comfortable in your outfit and when it comes to comfort Sonal chooses some out-of-the-box yet comfy athleisure options for herself.

Let's take a look at some of her best outfit picks from her workout wardrobe!

1. Sonal’s purple athleisure look gives us the confidence to go in for light colours even for workout sessions. The actress looks really comfy and elegant in her full-sleeve cropped top and tights.

2. The actress is stunning in her pastel blue co-ord set which includes a sports bra and tights from Adidas. We think Sonal has a love for pastel colours and it is surely a cherry on top of her beauty.

3. Sonal looks jaw-dropping beautiful in her white co-ord set of a sports bra and short tights. The actress' look yoga moves surely have us inspired and so does her wardrobe!

4. When it comes to a gym or yoga outfit Sonal always managed to look gorgeous and yet be comfortable. With her block black and white sports bra paired with warm white tights and a simple braid hairstyle she turned heads around in a second she took to the gram!

5. As we said Sonal’s favourite colour is pastels and she again styles her pastel purple sports bra with pink tights in which she looked cool and pretty. The colours really complimented her skin tone and she looks as fresh as a daisy!

Don’t wait and think just go take notes from the actress and style your workout wardrobe the Sonal Chauhan way!