Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2865579https://zeenews.india.com/people/5-years-of-thappad-taapsee-pannu-hints-at-her-next-collaboration-with-anubhav-sinha-2865579.html
NewsLifestylePeople
TAAPSEE PANNU

5 Years Of Thappad: Taapsee Pannu Hints At Her Next Collaboration With Anubhav Sinha

On the 5th anniversary of Thappad, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram, teasing fans with another collaboration as she shared a picture with director Anubhav Sinha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

5 Years Of Thappad: Taapsee Pannu Hints At Her Next Collaboration With Anubhav Sinha (Image: @taapsee/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad marks its 5th anniversary today, adding to the excitement. Celebrating the milestone, the actress took to Instagram, teasing fans with something special in the works.

As fans eagerly await her next project, Taapsee dropped a hint in a recent social media post. On the anniversary of her 2020 film, she shared a picture with director Anubhav Sinha, sparking curiosity among fans. 

Take A Lookv At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee captioned the post, "Some associations mark the start of conversations''. 5 saal aur is Thappad ki goonj abhi bhi utni hi saaf sunaai deti hai jitni taaliyan ki gargarahat aur ab? Sirji ……. What next ?! #Thappad #5years #WhatNext."

 Taapsee Pannu delivered an exceptional performance, cementing her place as a powerhouse performer. The film, also starring Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza, tells the story of Amrita, whose seemingly perfect life is upended when her husband, Vikram, slaps her at an office party, leading her to seek a divorce.

Remarkably, Thappad was the last film to hit theatres before the pandemic lockdown. It received widespread critical acclaim and maintained steady box office growth, earning ₹33 crore over two weeks before cinemas shut down.

Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha previously collaborated on Mulk, and with her latest post, she has sparked speculation about another possible project together. 

Meanwhile, Taapsee is set to appear in the action-packed film Gandhari, and her followers are eagerly awaiting more updates regarding this highly anticipated project.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK