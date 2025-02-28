5 Years Of Thappad: Taapsee Pannu Hints At Her Next Collaboration With Anubhav Sinha

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad marks its 5th anniversary today, adding to the excitement. Celebrating the milestone, the actress took to Instagram, teasing fans with something special in the works.

As fans eagerly await her next project, Taapsee dropped a hint in a recent social media post. On the anniversary of her 2020 film, she shared a picture with director Anubhav Sinha, sparking curiosity among fans.

Take A Lookv At The Post:

Taapsee captioned the post, "Some associations mark the start of conversations''. 5 saal aur is Thappad ki goonj abhi bhi utni hi saaf sunaai deti hai jitni taaliyan ki gargarahat aur ab? Sirji ……. What next ?! #Thappad #5years #WhatNext."

Taapsee Pannu delivered an exceptional performance, cementing her place as a powerhouse performer. The film, also starring Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza, tells the story of Amrita, whose seemingly perfect life is upended when her husband, Vikram, slaps her at an office party, leading her to seek a divorce.

Remarkably, Thappad was the last film to hit theatres before the pandemic lockdown. It received widespread critical acclaim and maintained steady box office growth, earning ₹33 crore over two weeks before cinemas shut down.

Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha previously collaborated on Mulk, and with her latest post, she has sparked speculation about another possible project together.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is set to appear in the action-packed film Gandhari, and her followers are eagerly awaiting more updates regarding this highly anticipated project.