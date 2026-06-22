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51-Year-Old dies after falling from upper level at MSG during Goose Concert

A 51-year-old man died after falling from an upper seating section during a Goose concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
51-Year-Old dies after falling from upper level at MSG during Goose Concert
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram/ANI)

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