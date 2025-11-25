Advertisement
53RD INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS

53rd International Emmy Awards 2025: Complete List Of Winners Including Best Drama, Best Comedy, Best Actor, And Best Actress

The winners of the 53rd International Emmy Awards were announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 24, 2025. 

|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 01:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
 Los Angeles: The winners of the 53rd International Emmy Awards have been announced, with the UK taking home the most trophies across seven categories.
 
ITV Studios' 1980s-set dramedy 'Rivals' won the Best Drama award. Featuring actors David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Victoria Smurfit, Alex Hassell, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, and Danny Dyer, the British comedic drama is based on Jilly Cooper's books.
 
On the other hand, the Best Comedy award went to David Mitchell starrer 'Ludwig'.
 
It follows a puzzle master (Mitchell), who pretends to be his missing brother, a police detective, to investigate the case of his disappearance. Anna Maxwell Martin is also a part of 'Ludwig'.
Additionally, the UK also picked the trophies for Best Kids Live-Action show for 'Fallen', Best TV Movie/Mini Series for 'Lost Boys and Fairies', Best Documentary for 'Hell Jumper', Current Affairs for 'Dispatch: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza'.

 On top of it, the country also took home the Best Performance by an Actress trophy for Anna Maxwell Martin's performance in 'Until I Kill You'.

Among other winners are as follows:

Best Performance by an Actor - Oriol Pla for 'Yo, adicto [I, Addict'
 
Telenovela - Deha [The Good & The Bad]
 
Kids: Animation - Bluey
 
Non-Scripted Entertainment - Shaolin Heroes
 
News - Gaza, Search for Life
 
Sports Documentary - It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football
 
Short-Form Series - La mediatrice [The Mediator]
 
Arts Programming - Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days
 
Besides the competitive categories, special honours were also handed out at the ceremony held at the New York Hilton Midtown. Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden received the International Emmy Founders Award, while Brazil's Grupo Globo president João Roberto Marinho received the International Emmy Directorate Award. 

 

