56-year-old Bhagyashree swims in ocean at -25°C during exotic Finland holiday

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhagyashree recently took her social media account to share glimpses from her adventurous holiday in Finland, where she visited the Santa village and also swam in the icy ocean at minus 25 degrees Celsius.

Taking to her social media account, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress posted pictures and videos from the thrilling experience.

In one picture, she is seen floating in Arctic waters wearing a bright orange survival suit. Surrounded by floating ice chunks, Bhagyashree seems to be tapping into her adventurous side.

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Sharing the moment, she wrote, “Swimming in the ocean at -25°. It was an experience beyond imagination.”

In another post, she added, “#traveltalesbyb As I closed my eyes, I was felt the magnitude of nature, and how miniscule we are.”

The actress also shared glimpses from her visit to the famous Santa Claus Village.

In one of the pictures, Bhagyashree is seen posing happily at the entrance of the village dressed in a red winter coat paired with earmuffs and gloves.

In another clip, the actress is seen warming herself near a bonfire in the middle of the winter landscape.

Along with the pictures, she captioned the post as, “SantaVillage ! Acres of winter Santa land within the Artic Circle... from reindeers to gingerbread cottages, bonfires with marshmellows, hot chocolate and cookies, building a snowman to meeting Santa.”

She added, “While I missed my children, I kinda became a child again. Simple joys of surprises, seeing something new. Travel brings you a different kind of happiness. Grateful n thankful.”

For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree is currently having a blast at her exotic vacation in Finland along with her husband Himalaya Dassani and a group of her close girl best friends.

The trip seems to be a part of her ongoing travel spree. Bhagyashree has been globetrotting across international destinations as well as several scenic locations within India over the past few months.

On the professional front, Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan.

The movie was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions.

Soon after the film’s success, she married businessman Himalaya Dassani and stepped away from Bollywood for a long period to focus on her family life, though she did appear in a few projects over the years, but they all remained limited in scale.

In the past few years, Bhagyashree has gradually returned to the media glare, staying active through films, television appearances and social media.