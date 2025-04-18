6 Popular Indian Actresses Who Are Face Of HUGE International Global Brands: Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday

New Delhi: Some of our big names from Bollywood are rising up the ladder internationally. These A-listers are now global ambassadors, representing India on the world stage - from Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu to Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt, are going international as Global Ambassadors of the biggest brands.

Ananya Panday - Chanel

This Gen-Z actress has become the first ever Indian brand ambassador for luxury French label, Chanel. The 26-year-old actress expressed her happiness in an Instagram post that had a photo dump of her memories and experiences with the brand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Fable & Mane

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a celebrated icon in Indian cinema with a remarkable 25-year career, is the Global Brand Ambassador for Fable & Mane. Her global influence, timeless elegance, and deep-rooted connection to wellness perfectly align with the brand’s modern Ayurvedic philosophy, amplifying its reach worldwide.

Priyanka Chopra- Bvlgari

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global icon and powerhouse performer, has been the face of Italian luxury brand Bvlgari since 2021. Her international fame, elegance, and influence across Hollywood and Bollywood make her the perfect global ambassador, helping the brand connect with diverse audiences and elevate its global presence.

Taapsee Pannu- Nivea

Taapsee Pannu, one of Indian cinema’s leading actresses, was recently named Nivea's first-ever global brand ambassador, marking a historic moment for one of the world’s biggest skincare brands. Associated with Nivea since 2017, Taapsee’s authenticity, values, and global influence will now play a key role in driving the brand’s global presence and deeper audience connection.

Deepika Padukone- Louis Vuitton

Deepika Padukone made history in 2020 as the first Indian global ambassador for Louis Vuitton. As one of the most influential stars worldwide, her global appeal, elegance, and cultural impact make her the ideal face for the iconic fashion house, strengthening its presence across international markets and diverse audiences.

Alia Bhatt- Gucci

In 2023, Alia Bhatt became the first Indian brand ambassador for the iconic Italian luxury brand Gucci. Her rising global stature, fashion-forward persona, and influence across Bollywood and international platforms position her as a powerful representative, amplifying Gucci’s presence in India and worldwide.