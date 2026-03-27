6 roles by R Madhavan that prove he is one of the most underrated shape-shifters on screen

New Delhi: While R. Madhavan has been all the rage lately, there are several roles that prove he doesn’t just move between genres—he completely reinvents his presence within them.

Here’s what makes each performance feel so distinctly its own:

Shaitaan — The Unsettling Manipulator

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In Shaitaan, alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyothika, Madhavan strips away all familiarity. There’s no warmth to hold on to, just a chilling stillness and psychological control that makes his presence deeply uncomfortable. It’s a performance built on restraint, proving he doesn’t need volume to create fear.

Decoupled — The Brutally Honest Misfit

Cut to Decoupled, and he flips the switch entirely. As Arya Iyer, he’s loud where his Shaitaan character was quiet, chaotic where he was controlled. The comedy lands because he fully leans into the character’s flaws, making awkwardness and arrogance strangely watchable.

Dhurandhar — The Intense Force

Here, Madhavan channels raw intensity as IB Chief officer Ajay Sanyal. There’s a physicality and urgency to this role that feels worlds apart from his lighter performances. It’s less about dialogue and more about presence—the kind that commands attention in every frame.

Aap Jaisa Koi — The Evolved Romantic

This is where he returns to charm, but with depth, not the boyish lover, but a man shaped by experience. His performance feels softer and more internal, relying on silences and subtle shifts rather than grand gestures, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh.

De De Pyaar De 2 — The Relatable Modern Man

In this space, he finds a balance—light, witty, and grounded. His character, as Rakul Preet Singh’s father, navigates relationships with a mix of humor and maturity, making him feel instantly familiar yet engaging.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect — The Resilient Real-Life Hero

As Nambi Narayanan, Madhavan delivers one of his most layered performances. There’s restraint, pain, and dignity—all coexisting without overpowering each other. It’s a reminder of how deeply he can anchor a story in reality.

What makes R. Madhavan stand out isn’t just that he takes on different roles, it’s how differently he performs each one.