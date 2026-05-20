7 must-watch Mohanlal movies on Netflix, Prime Video & other OTT platforms - From Drishyam to Oppam

Who is Mohanlal: Mohanlal Viswanathan, also known as Mohanlal, enjoys a huge fan following. The actor was born in Elanthoor on 21 May 1960. He will celebrate his 66th birthday tomorrow. Mohanlal mostly works in Malayalam cinema and has also appeared in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada films. Over a career spanning four decades, he has acted in more than 400 films, thus establishing himself as a legend. Mohanlal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 by the Government of India for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 2009, he became the first actor in India to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army. He was also named as one of the men who changed the face of Indian Cinema by CNN. In 2025, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in the field of Indian cinema. Here we list 7 must-watch Mohanlal movies that you can't miss.

Drishyam 1, 2, and 3

Drishyam is a cult favourite thriller that follows the journey of Georgekutty. He is a cable TV operator and lives a happy life with his family. However, things get ugly when his family commits an accidental crime. Georgekutty then uses his intelligence to protect his family from a crime investigation. The film's clever plot twists and Mohanlal's gripping performance are something that you can't miss. The film and its subsequent parts are a must-watch. It was also remade in Bollywood, starring Ajay Devgn. Drishyam is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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Thudarum (2025)

Thudarum is a crime thriller in which a humble taxi driver, Shanmughan, treasures one thing above all, his aging Ambassador car. Shanmughan must prove just how far he'll go for what he holds dear. Watch Thudarum on JioHotstar.

Pulimurugan (2016)

Pulimurugan is an action-packed adventure featuring Mohanlal as a brave hunter who hunts a man-eating tiger. Pulimurugan is an absolute cinematic treat with breathtaking stunts and a captivating storyline. Pulimurugan is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hridayapoorvam (2025)

Hridayapoorvam is a slow paced and emotional drama in which Sandeep, a heart-transplant survivor, attends his donor's daughter Haritha's engagement. But an unplanned stay draws him closer to the family. As weeks pass, he feels his new heart beating for Haritha. Hridayapoorvam is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Lucifer (2019)

Lucifer is a political action thriller film Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film shows Mohanlal in the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a powerful leader caught in a web of deception. The film's hard-hitting narrative and Mohanlal's commanding presence make it a must watch for fans. You can watch Lucifer on Amazon Prime Video.

Manichitrathazhu (1993)

Manichitrathazhu is a classic psychological thriller and enjoys its own fandom. In this film, Mohanlal plays the role of Dr Sunny Joseph, a psychiatrist who is trying the unveil the mysteries of a haunted mansion. The film is a must-watch if you love drama and suspense. You can watch Manichitrathazhu on Jio Hotstar.

Oppam (2016)

Oppam is another cult favourite. In this film, Mohanlal plays the role of Jayaraman, a blind man who is a key witness to a murder. With a unique storyline and exceptional acting by Mohanlal, the movie is a must-watch thriller. You can watch Monanlal's Oppam on Jio Hotstar.

As actor Mohanlal turns 66 tomorrow, revisit some of his most iconic performances across thrillers, dramas, and action films.

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