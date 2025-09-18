7 Sensational Bollywood Stars Who Flaunt Sassy Tattoos: Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon To Janhvi Kapoor - In Pics

Bollywood Actors Who Have Tattoos:Getting inked maybe a bold step for many while for others might be a style quotient. Many of our celebs flaunt their body art as they have unusual tattoos to show off. A tattoo can grab attention of the onlookers and might hold a special meaning or recall a memorabilia for some. Here’s looking at the top 7 Bollywood actors who are stylishly inked:

Akshay Kumar's Tattoo

The ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood has tattoos that reflect his profound love for his family. One notable tattoo is on his upper back, where he inked his son Aarav's name in 2007.

Priyanka Chopra Is 'Daddy's Lil Girl'

Priyanka Chopra has several tattoos, each with a special story. One of her most meaningful tattoos is on her wrist, where she inked the words ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ in her father’s handwriting. This heartfelt tribute is a constant reminder of the bond that she shared with her late father Dr Ashok Chopra.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Raha' Tattoo

Ranbir Kapoor has inked his daughter's name 'Raha' on his neck. A sweet and heartfelt gesture, his tattoo symbolises his love for his little one.

Janhvi Kapoor's Tribute To Mom Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor paid tribute to her late mother. She got the handwritten note ‘I love you my labbu’ inked on her left arm, symbolising love and affection.

Arjun Kapoor's Tattoo

Arjun Kapoor started the new year by getting himself inked on his calf. Inspired by the symbolism of a Phoenix, the tattoo reads ‘Rise’, representing rebirth and resilience.

Kriti Sanon's Stunning Body Art

The National Award-winning actress is the new addition to the lot. On her ankle, she inked a minimalist outline of a bird in flight, symbolising a promise fulfilled and marking a striking chapter in her career.

Khushi Kapoor's Tattoo

Khushi Kapoor is inked on both hands. It not only adds to her fashion-forward image, but also throws light on her personal style.