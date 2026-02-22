70th Filmfare Awards South winners list: Allu Arjun, Mammootty, Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi win big — Check full list of winners
The 70th Filmfare Awards South, held on February 21, 2026, in Kochi, Kerala, celebrated the best of South Indian cinema released in 2025.
New Delhi: The 70th Filmfare Awards South with Kerala Tourism witnessed the presence of several big names from different film industries coming together under one roof. The award ceremony was hosted by Vishnu Warrier, Ranjini Haridas and RJ Mithun.
The evening also featured performances by several celebrities, including Sanya Malhotra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Aparna Balamurali and Pranitha Subhash.
Here’s the full list of winners from the 70th Filmfare Awards South with Kerala Tourism:
70th Filmfare Awards South With Kerala Tourism Winners List – Telugu
Best Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule
Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Film (Critics'): Lucky Bhaskar
Best Actor in Leading Role (Male): Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Actor in Leading Role (Female): Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Katha Kaadu)
Best Debut Male: Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurrollu)
Best Debut Female: Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha)
Best Debut Director: Yadhu Vamsi (Committee Kurrollu)
Best Lyrics: Ramjogayya Sastry (Chuttamalle – Devara: Part 1)
Best Choreography: Sekhar Master (Kurchi Madathapetti – Guntur Kaaram)
Best Production Design:
Ramakrishna & Monika (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Sri Krishna (Kurchi Madathapetti – Guntur Kaaram)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Chuttamalle – Devara: Part 1)
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male): Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Anjali (Gangs of Godavari)
Best Actor (Critics'): Teja Sajja (Hanu-Man)
Best Actress (Critics'): Kajal Aggarwal (Satyabhama)
70th Filmfare Awards South With Kerala Tourism Winners List – Tamil
Best Film: Amaran
Best Director:
PS Vinothraj (Kottukkaali)
Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)
Best Film (Critics'): Meiyazhagan
Best Actor in Leading Role: Sivakarthikeyan (Amaran)
Best Actor (Critics'): Arvind Swamy (Meiyazhagan)
Best Actress in Leading Role: Sai Pallavi (Amaran)
Best Actress (Critics'): Anna Ben (Kottukkaali)
Best Debut Male: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)
Best Debut Female: Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)
Best Debut Director:
Suresh Mari (J Baby)
Tamizharsan (Lubber Pandhu)
Best Lyrics: Uma Devi (Yaaro Ivan Yaaro – Meiyazhagan)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shweta Mohan (Hey Minnale – Amaran)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan (Hey Minnale – Amaran)
Best Music Album: G. V. Prakash Kumar (Amaran)
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male): Karthi (Meiyazhagan)
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female):
Parvathy Thiruvothu (Thangalaan)
Swasika (Lubber Pandhu)
Best Cinematography: Ch Sai (Amaran)
Outstanding Performance: Vikram (Thangalaan)
70th Filmfare Awards South With Kerala Tourism Winners List – Malayalam
Best Film: Manjummel Boys
Best Director: Rahul Sadasivan (Bramayugam)
Best Film (Critics'): Kishkindha Kaandam, Ullozhukku
Best Actor in Leading Role (Male): Mammootty (Bramayugam)
Best Actor in Leading Role (Female): Urvashi (Ullozhukku)
Best Debut Male:
K. R. Gokul (Aadujeevitham)
Abhimanyu S. Thilakan (Marco)
Best Debut Female: Methil Devika (Kadha Innuvare)
Best Debut Director:
Jithin Lal (Arm)
Joju George (Pani)
Lifetime Achievement Award: Sreekumaran Thampi, Sreenivasan
Cine Icon Award: Bhavana
Best Lyrics: Rafeeq Ahammed (Periyone – Aadujeevitham)
Best Cinematography: Sunil K. S. (Aadujeevitham)
Best Music Album: Sushin Shyam (Aavesham)
Breakthrough in Filmmaking: Anand Ekarshi (Aattam)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Jithin Raj (Periyone – Aadujeevitham)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Angu Vaana Konilu – Arm)
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male): Vijayaraghavan (Kishkindha Kaandam)
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Lijomol Jose (Her)
Best Actress (Critics'): Zarin Shihab (Aattam)
Best Actor (Critics'): Prithviraj (Aadujeevitham), Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam)
70th Filmfare Awards South With Kerala Tourism Winners List – Kannada
Best Film: Shakhahaari
Best Director: Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu)
Best Film (Critics'): Blink
Best Actor in Leading Role (Male): Sri Murali (Bhageera)
Best Actor in Leading Role (Female): Akshatha Pandvapura (Koli Esru)
Best Debut Male: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)
Best Debut Female: Bindu Shivaram (Kerebete)
Best Lyrics: V. Nagendra Prasad (Dwapara – Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
Best Music Album: Arjun Janya (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran Singh (Dwapara – Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shruthi Prahlad (Hithalaka Karibyada – Karnataka Dhamaka)
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male): Gopal Krishna Deshpande (Blink)
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Priya Shatamarshan (Bheema)
Best Actor (Critics'): Gowrishankar (Kerebete)
Best Actress (Critics'): Ankita Amar (Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali)
